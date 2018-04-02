Zenith Bank Introduces Verve Card — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank Introduces Verve Card
Zenith Bank Plc has introduced, and will start issuing Verve Card to its customers across the country. This, according to a statement from Verve International in Lagos, will enable customers gain access to the numerous benefits of being a verve cardholder. The benefits include discounts across merchant stores nationwide, acceptance in many other African countries […]
The post Zenith Bank Introduces Verve Card appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
