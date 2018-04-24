Zenith Bank “NextGen'' Juniour Masters begins in Lagos - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank “NextGen” Juniour Masters begins in Lagos – Vanguard
Vanguard
Zenith Bank “NextGen'' Juniour Masters begins in Lagos
Vanguard
Lagos – Sixteen players served off the Zenith Bank NextGen Junior Masters on Tuesday as Stephen Augustine defeats Emmanuel Jebutu 9-7, while Omolade Adeyemi crushed Kausarat Adegboyega, 9-1 in day one actions. The players — males and females — began …
