Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit
Daily Sun
Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit
Daily Sun
Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent. Speaking at its 27th Annual …
