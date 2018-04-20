Zenith Bank reports double-digit profit growth in Q1 2018 - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank reports double-digit profit growth in Q1 2018 – WorldStage
Independent Newspapers Limited
Zenith Bank reports double-digit profit growth in Q1 2018
WorldStage Newsonline– Zenith Bank has published its first quarter (Q1) 2018 results with 22% growth in profit before tax (PBT) at N54 billion which puts the bank on track to meeting its full year target of N210 billion. Revenue growth was mixed with …
