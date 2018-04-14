Zidane sick of Real 'robbery' jibes after Juve game - Channel NewsAsia — Nigeria Today

Zidane sick of Real ‘robbery’ jibes after Juve game – Channel NewsAsia



Channel NewsAsia Zidane sick of Real 'robbery' jibes after Juve game

Channel NewsAsia

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is furious with the continuing fallout from his side's Champions League quarter-final victory over Juventus, suggesting that people are annoyed at the club's phenomenal success. Champions League Quarter Final Second …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

