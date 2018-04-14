Zidane slams criticism of Real's last-gasp Juve win - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Zidane slams criticism of Real’s last-gasp Juve win – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Zidane slams criticism of Real's last-gasp Juve win
Vanguard
Zinedine Zidane believes the negative reaction to Real Madrid's last-gasp win over Juventus has been “disgraceful, upsetting and deceptive”, and borne out of jealousy towards the European champions. Zidane. Real sneaked into the Champions League semi …
Real Madrid Consider Future Legal Action Against Negative Press Stories Amid UCL Penalty Award Storm
Malaga vs R Madrid
Furious Zidane blasts 'robbery' claims and bemoans 'anti-Real Madrid' critics
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!