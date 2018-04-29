Zimbabwe legalizes Cannabis Cultivation for Medical and Scientific use — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe legalizes Cannabis Cultivation for Medical and Scientific use

Zimbabwe has become the second African country to legalize marijuana for medical and scientific purposes, The Herald reports.

Dr David Parirenyatwa, the country’s health minister, said in a government notice that individuals and businesses would be able to apply for licences to cultivate cannabis for medicinal or scientific use. Recreational use, however, will remain illegal.

The five-year licences will also clear growers to possess, transport and sell fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, and dried product.

Applicants for the licenses must submit detailed plans of their proposed production site and yield, according to the government notice published in the Harare Herald on Saturday.

Individuals applying for licenses must be Zimbabwe citizens or residents or have a waiver issued by the minister.

Those previously convicted of drug offences will not be allowed to apply.

