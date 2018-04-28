Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana for medicinal, scientific uses - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana for medicinal, scientific uses – Yahoo News
Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana for medicinal, scientific uses
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has legalized the production of marijuana for medicinal and scientific purposes, making it the rare African country to turn the drug into a source of revenue. A government notice issued by the health minister says …
Zimbabwe legalises cannabis for medical and scientific use
Government legalises production of mbanje
