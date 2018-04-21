Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked - Independent — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked – Independent
Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked
Harare, Zimbabwe | AFP | Scores of Zimbabwe nurses on Friday protested in Harare's central city park after the government dismissed them for striking over low salaries and poor working conditions. The nurses, who wore their white uniforms, demanded the …
