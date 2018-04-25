Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister
The Tide
Zimbabwe is considering issuing between 2.5 billion dollars and 3.5 billion dollars in sovereign bonds and use some of the money to clear arrears to foreign lenders, Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has said. Mukupe said in Harare on Tuesday …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!