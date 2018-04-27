Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today

Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn – Zimbabwe Independent
Zimbabwe Independent
Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn
Zimbabwe Independent
As at the end of the first quarter on March 31 2018, the authority's tax debt was sitting at US$4,227 billion and of this, 80% is owed by the private sector. Such a tax debt position reflects of an abnormal revenue administration and very low levels of …
Private sector 'owes' Zimra $4,2 billion in tax arrears
Private sector owes Zimra $4,2bn
