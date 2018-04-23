 Zim's fans accept Davido's apology - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Zim’s fans accept Davido’s apology – NewsDay

Zim's fans accept Davido's apology
LOCAL fans of Nigerian superstar David “Davido” Adeleke seem to have forgiven the musician and have accepted his apology after he cancelled two scheduled performances last year. On Saturday, they came out in their thousands for his 30 Billion Concert
