Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops huge World Cup hint as he says chances of playing for Sweden in Russia are 'sky-high' - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops huge World Cup hint as he says chances of playing for Sweden in Russia are ‘sky-high’ – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops huge World Cup hint as he says chances of playing for Sweden in Russia are 'sky-high'
Daily Mail
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a huge hint that he is bound for this summer's World Cup after saying chances of playing for Sweden in Russia are 'skyhoga', which is Swedish for 'sky-high'. The 36-year-old striker sent the characteristically audacious …
Manchester United's Mourinho reacts to Man City title
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tweets on Playing for Sweden in 2018 World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at 2018 World Cup appearance; what would it mean for Sweden?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!