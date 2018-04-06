Zlatan Ibrahimovic reflects on 'crazy start' at LA Galaxy - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reflects on ‘crazy start’ at LA Galaxy – SkySports
The Peoples Person
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reflects on 'crazy start' at LA Galaxy
SkySports
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is thankful to be back playing football and is enjoying his "crazy start" to life in California. Ibrahimovic announced himself to the MLS on Saturday with two goals, including a stunning 40-yard strike, as …
