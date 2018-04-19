Zlatan Ibrahimović Went Full Zlatan On Jimmy Kimmel’s Show [Video] — Nigeria Today

Zlatan Ibrahimović Went Full Zlatan On Jimmy Kimmel’s Show [Video]

You never go full Zlatan, unless you’re Zlatan himself.

The Swedish football superstar (or soccer if you’re American) made quite a splash on his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut, banging in a double for LA Galaxy after coming off the bench.

If you like great goals and commentators losing their marbles, this one’s for you.

Oh, and this one – there are few things in this world sweeter than an Italian man screaming ‘Mamma Mia’ whilst weeping.

We digress, though, because we’re here to focus on Zlatan’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Humility has never been a strength of his, and that was on full display in this interview:

Pfft – couldn’t lace Messi’s boots.

[source:youtube]

