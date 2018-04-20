 ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Chinese phone and gadget manfacturer ZTE is in hot water following a decision by the U.S. government that bans it from buying U.S. tech. This could mean it’s no longer able to use the Android operating system.

The post ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.