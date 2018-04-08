Zuma supporters plan to split vote towards new party: report - BusinessTech — Nigeria Today

Zuma supporters plan to split vote towards new party: report – BusinessTech
|
Zuma supporters plan to split vote towards new party: report
A number of Jacob Zuma's followers in KZN are reportedly planning a campaign to oust president Cyril Ramaphosa. According to a report by the Sunday Times, the loyalists will continue voting for the ANC within the province, but plan to give their …
