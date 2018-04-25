Zwane to be investigated over alleged dodgy Gupta mine deals - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Zwane to be investigated over alleged dodgy Gupta mine deals – Times LIVE
Zwane to be investigated over alleged dodgy Gupta mine deals
Parliament's mineral resources committee has adopted in principle the terms of reference for its inquiry into the activities of former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane. There have been allegations that Zwane was closely linked to the …
Parly committee to launch state capture probe into Zwane, Mineral Resources Dept
