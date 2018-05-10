 10 killed as herdsmen attack Guma in Benue — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in News

No fewer than 10 persons have been killed and several others injured after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Iortyer, near Yelewata community in Guma LGA of Benue State. DAILY POST gathered that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 8pm on Tuesday, also set many houses on fire. Our correspondent gathered that over 15 persons were […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

