10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South
Vanguard
By Dayo Johnson. AKURE — ANGRY youths, weekend, protested, against 10 years of power outage in the South Senatorial District of Ondo State. They equally lamented the marginalization of the riverine area by the state government. The youths, under the …
Ondo youths protest over ten years power outage.
