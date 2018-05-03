100 killed as powerful storms ravage north India - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

100 killed as powerful storms ravage north India – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
100 killed as powerful storms ravage north India
Yahoo News
Powerful dust storms tore across northern India killing at least 100 people and injuring more than 140 as they flattened houses in their path and warnings were made Thursday of more chaos to come. Winds of more than 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour …
India dust storms: Nearly 100 killed in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan
Over 90 people dead after rain and dust storms lash Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan
Scores dead as dust storm and heavy rain sweep through India
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!