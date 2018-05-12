 12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Learn how to make money online. Click here

12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities
Independent Newspapers Limited
Yola – This is coming three days after suicide bombers attacked and killed dozens of residents in Mubi Local Government Area of the state. Confirming the incident to newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the council chairman said three villages

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.