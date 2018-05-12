12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities – Independent Newspapers Limited
12 Killed, 150 Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Sack Three Adamawa Communities
Independent Newspapers Limited
Yola – This is coming three days after suicide bombers attacked and killed dozens of residents in Mubi Local Government Area of the state. Confirming the incident to newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the council chairman said three villages …
