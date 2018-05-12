 12 Killed In Tripoli Election HQ Attack — Nigeria Today
12 Killed In Tripoli Election HQ Attack

Posted on May 2, 2018

At least 12 people have been killed and several injured in an attack on Libya’s electoral commission headquarters in the capital, Tripoli, officials say. At least one suicide bomber blew himself up while other armed assailants stormed the building and set it on fire, they say. Voters have been registering for elections expected before the […]

The post 12 Killed In Tripoli Election HQ Attack appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper.

