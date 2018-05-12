12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
12 schools vie for honour as Milo Secondary Schools B/ball dunks off
Vanguard
By Solomon Nwoke. The National finals of the 20th Nestle Milo Secondary Schools basketball championships dunks off today at the indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. A total of 12 schools made up of champions from the four conferences and …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!