 13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine – Independent Online

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

13 miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Thirteen employees were trapped underground on Thursday, after a seismic incident at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operations in Westonaria, Gauteng, the company said. Head of investor relations James Wellsted said that the seismic
Thirteen Trapped Underground at South African Gold MineU.S. News & World Report

all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.