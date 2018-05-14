14 arrested after girl raped, burnt alive — Nigeria Today

14 arrested after girl raped, burnt alive
Fourteen people were arrested over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 16 year-old girl in India’s eastern state of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday. The teenage girl was burnt alive inside her home in the Chatra district on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her a night before. The arrests have been made […]
Comments
