 15-year-old housewife kills step-daughter because she didn’t like her — Nigeria Today
15-year-old housewife kills step-daughter because she didn’t like her

Posted on May 9, 2018

A 15-year-old housewife, Fatima Adamu, and her ex-lover, Usman Mohammed, of Egbati village in the Agaie Local Government Area of the state, have been arrested by The Niger state police command for killing Fatima’s step-daughter, Hauwa. According to the police, Fatima and Mohammed administered a concoction to Hauwa who is Mohammed’s love child from a […]

