15-year-old housewife kills step-daughter because she didn’t like her — Nigeria Today

15-year-old housewife kills step-daughter because she didn’t like her
A 15-year-old housewife, Fatima Adamu, and her ex-lover, Usman Mohammed, of Egbati village in the Agaie Local Government Area of the state, have been arrested by The Niger state police command for killing Fatima’s step-daughter, Hauwa. According to the police, Fatima and Mohammed administered a concoction to Hauwa who is Mohammed’s love child from a […]
The post 15-year-old housewife kills step-daughter because she didn’t like her appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!