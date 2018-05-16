16 football clubs lock horns in 2018 Enugu State Federation Cup — Nigeria Today

16 football clubs lock horns in 2018 Enugu State Federation Cup

No fewer than 16 football clubs within Enugu State will be locking horns in the 2018 edition of Enugu State Federation Cup. The newsmen report that states’ Federation Cup is a prelude to the National Federation Cup, which comprises of 62 teams.

Francis Ugwu, Secretary of Enugu State Football Association, told the newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu that the state’s Federation Cup matches would be a 21 days football fiesta in the state.

Ugwu said that it would commence on May 5; while the finals would be played on May 26. He noted that all the matches would be played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. “The Federation Cup by its nature is a knock out tournament.

“Where clubs must win each match; or loss and crush out of the tournament.

“We are expecting that among the 16 clubs, a winner and a runners-up will emerge and they will represent the state at the National Federation Cup coming up later in the year,’’ he said.

Ugwu said that the clubs participating in the 2018 edition included: Rangers International FC, Crime Busters FC, Purple Krown FC and Vemard Africa FC. Others are: Ingas International FC, El-Nahog FC, FC International, Flying Angels FC, Samba FC and Disdevt FC.

Also participating are: Enugu Angels FC, Coal City Youths FC, FC Miserere, Lamray FC, FC Star-Plus and Rangers Feeders FC.

