17 killed by IS-linked extremists in Mali's northeast - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

17 killed by IS-linked extremists in Mali’s northeast – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
17 killed by IS-linked extremists in Mali's northeast
Washington Post
BAMAKO, Mali — A Tuareg leader says extremists linked to the Islamic State group in Mali have killed at least 17 people in two communities in the West African nation's Menaka region. Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, secretary-general for the Tuareg self …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!