17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Jihadists killed 17 civilians in an attack of “unparalleled horror” in northern Mali, near the border with Niger, local militia groups said on Wednesday. Elderly people were burned alive in their homes and attackers looted property. It came days after …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!