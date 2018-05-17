17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION 17 Killed In Latest Mali Attack

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Jihadists killed 17 civilians in an attack of “unparalleled horror” in northern Mali, near the border with Niger, local militia groups said on Wednesday. Elderly people were burned alive in their homes and attackers looted property. It came days after …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

