19 Burundi Refugees die in Uganda bus accident – Red Cross — Nigeria Today

19 Burundi Refugees die in Uganda bus accident – Red Cross

dpa/NAN

Red Cross says 19 people, mostly refugee children from neighbouring Burundi, died in a bus accident in South-western Uganda on Thursday.

According to the aid agency, the bus was transporting a group of refugees from a transit camp near the town of Kisoro to the Rwamwanja settlement in Kamwenge district when the accident occurred near the town of Ibanda.

The cause of the accident remained unclear.

It was also unknown how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Road accidents claim hundreds of lives each year in the East African nation, with speeding, drunk driving and the poor condition of the vehicles usually to blame.

Uganda hosts about 37,000 refugees from Burundi, who fled political unrest and repression.

