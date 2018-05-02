 2.5m Deficit: Realty Firm Challenges Lagos Govt On Sustainable Housing  — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2.5m Deficit: Realty Firm Challenges Lagos Govt On Sustainable Housing 

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Project Director Of Leading Multi-Disciplinary Infrastructure Firm, Arctic Infrastructure (AI), Mr Lookman Oshodi Has Challenged The Lagos State Government On The Need To Restrategise The Processes Of Providing Sustainable Housing To The Rising Population In The City. This Is Even As He Noted That With Strategic Partnership With The Heinrich Böll Foundation That The […]

The post 2.5m Deficit: Realty Firm Challenges Lagos Govt On Sustainable Housing  appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.