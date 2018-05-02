 2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa, News, Uganda | 0 comments

The UN on Friday said two Congolese refugee children aged four and eight were killed in a bus accident in south-western Uganda. According to UNHCR said 34 other people were injured when a convoy of eleven buses transferred 837 refugees from a transit centre to another part of the country. One of the buses, carrying […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post 2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.