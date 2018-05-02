2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN — Nigeria Today

2 Refugee Children Killed In Uganda Bus Accident – UN
The UN on Friday said two Congolese refugee children aged four and eight were killed in a bus accident in south-western Uganda. According to UNHCR said 34 other people were injured when a convoy of eleven buses transferred 837 refugees from a transit centre to another part of the country. One of the buses, carrying […]
Comments
