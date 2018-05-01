$200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date — Nigeria Today

$200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date

Oculus VR has debuted the Oculus Go headset on Amazon, but it’s not quite ready to ship yet. Within hours of making its debut on the online store, the headset had sold out, and it’s unclear when more units will appear.

The post $200 Oculus Go headset hits Amazon with December placeholder release date appeared first on Digital Trends.

