2000 Youths Get Entrepreneurship Training In Lagos — Nigeria Today

2000 Youths Get Entrepreneurship Training In Lagos
LEADERSHIP
The young adults and youth affairs department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 19 has said it is set to hold the fourth edition of the Relationship, Entrepreneur, Career, Leadership, Politics (RECALP) summit. They said the summit, which is scheduled to hold this month at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos […]
The post 2000 Youths Get Entrepreneurship Training In Lagos appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!