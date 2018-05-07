2000 Youths Get Entrepreneurship Training In Lagos — Nigeria Today

2000 Youths Get Entrepreneurship Training In Lagos

LEADERSHIP

The young adults and youth affairs department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 19 has said it is set to hold the fourth edition of the Relationship, Entrepreneur, Career, Leadership, Politics (RECALP) summit. They said the summit, which is scheduled to hold this month at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos […]

