2018 FIFA WC: Balogun reiterates need for Eagles to stay fit — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Balogun reiterates need for Eagles to stay fit

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has reechoed the sentiments of top Nigerian football buffs for the team players to stay injury-free and fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting next month in Russia.

The national team coaches of late have had some head scratching moments following injury to keep players like Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi and Balogun himself who only started training last weekend after picking up an injury.

“We have a team capable of doing well in Russia and this team can perform to expectations if we have everyone in great shape,” Mainz defender Balogun told BBC Sport.

“As a professional you don’t think so much about getting injured or avoiding it, you just give everything on the pitch for club and country.

“I know injuries come with football and if we are very lucky not have it, then all the players in Nigerian colours have the spirit to fight for success until the end.”

Balogun added that the team players are hungry for success at the tournament. “I was very unlucky to miss the last tournament in Brazil and we’ve seen changes since then (managers and players), but we now have a good spirit going into the World Cup

“Many players will be going for the first time and ready to shine on the biggest stage for football. It’s the dedication and passion that drives us as a team.

“Some so-called big teams will also miss players due to injuries but we can only hope for the best and go to Russia with same spirit we have now,” said Balogun.

The post 2018 FIFA WC: Balogun reiterates need for Eagles to stay fit appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

