2019: ADP targets two Senate seats, eight House of Assembly seats in Edo — Nigeria Today

2019: ADP targets two Senate seats, eight House of Assembly seats in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in Edo State, Action Democratic Party (ADP) says it is targeting two senatorial and eight House of Assembly seats in the state.

The state Chairman of ADP, Mr Gabriel Oloruntobi, stated this, yesterday, during the inauguration of Edo South Council of Elders. The party also inaugurated the Oredo Local Government Council of Elders, led by the Osuan of Benin Kingdom, Chief Osuan.

Oloruntobi also received two top politicians into the ADP. They are Victor Osarenren, one time Executive Chairman of Uhumwonde Local Government Area, and Mr. Mathais Ogunsuyi, a former PDP Chairman in Oredo Local Government.

Present at the event was the Chairman, National Contact Committee of the ADP, Senator Rowland Owie, and other leaders of the party in Edo South.

