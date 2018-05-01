2019: APC endorses Buhari for second term, gives reasons — Nigeria Today

2019: APC endorses Buhari for second term, gives reasons
The Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The APC also passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Rochas Okorocha. The Communiqué containing both the endorsement of Buhari and the vote of confidence on Okorocha was signed by the state […]
