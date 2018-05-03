 2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others — Nigeria Today
2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) says it will conduct a mock election for top presidential aspirants from the north part of the country. The youth group said this would ascertain their popularity ahead of the 2019 general elections. Kabiru Yusuf, ACYM president, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the National Delegate […]

