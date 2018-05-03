2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others — Nigeria Today

2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) says it will conduct a mock election for top presidential aspirants from the north part of the country. The youth group said this would ascertain their popularity ahead of the 2019 general elections. Kabiru Yusuf, ACYM president, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the National Delegate […]

2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

