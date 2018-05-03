2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others — Nigeria Today

2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others
The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) says it will conduct a mock election for top presidential aspirants from the north part of the country. The youth group said this would ascertain their popularity ahead of the 2019 general elections. Kabiru Yusuf, ACYM president, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the National Delegate […]
2019: Arewa youths to conduct mock presidential election for Buhari, Tambuwal, Atiku, others
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!