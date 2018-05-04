 2019 Asian Cup: UAE to find out their opponents soon - gulfnews.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019 Asian Cup: UAE to find out their opponents soon – gulfnews.com

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


gulfnews.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2019 Asian Cup: UAE to find out their opponents soon
gulfnews.com
Dubai: The hosts UAE will know whom they will be up against in Group A of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be hosted here from January 5 to February 1, 2019. Philippines' Phil Younghusband, India's Sunil Chetri China's sun ji hi and Iran's ali daei picking
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Draw: India in Group A with United Arab Emirates, Thailand and BahrainGoal.com

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.