2019: Buhari explains re-election bid — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari explains re-election bid
President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people, improve their lives and not for frivolity or personal ambition. This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. The statement said that Buhari made this known at the All Progressives Party’s (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.
