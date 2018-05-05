2019: Buhari Reveals The Real Reason Why he seeks Re-election — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari Reveals The Real Reason Why he seeks Re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari during the All Progressives Party’s Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina on Saturday said his decision to seek re-election was as a result of a deep passion to serve Nigerians.

The president said the real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in 2003, 2007, 2011 , 2015 and now. In his words;

“I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth, I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people. “After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives,’’

