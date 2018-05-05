2019: Deltans will return Okowa — PDP Group — Nigeria Today

2019: Deltans will return Okowa — PDP Group
By Emma Amaize
ASABA- THE Peoples Democratic Party – Grassroots Support Base of Nigeria, PDP-GBSN, Delta State chapter, has said that Deltans will renew Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s mandate in 2019 because of his first-rate performance.
Director of Media, PDP-GBSN, Mr. Ojile Blessing, in a statement, after the inauguration of the sensitization group at Asaba, said: “No doubt, all Deltans have carried out a litmus test and it is obvious that the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has performed wonderfully well.”
He said: “I wish to clearly state without fear or favour that we shall do the needful in mobilizing all Deltans to the poll to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party becomes victorious in the state at all levels from the House of Assembly to the Presidential election.”
“It is important to state that this structure is PDP’s brain child and we are going to do our best to return PDP to the power in the next election.
“This responsibility given to us as state leaders would be defended in the name of the lord as we are ready to mobilize massively to all the polling units across the state. The state coordinator, Mr. Humpfry Udi, thanked Deltans for coming out enmasse for the inauguration of the body,” he said.
The post 2019: Deltans will return Okowa — PDP Group appeared first on Vanguard News.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!