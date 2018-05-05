2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do — Nigeria Today

2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do
Popular singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has
called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters
Cards (PVC) ahead of 2019 general elections.
The music star made the call at the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) Campus Outreach program on Youth Votes
Count at the University of Abuja, on Thursday.
Idibia, who is also an INEC Youths Ambassador, urged the
youth to actively get involved in constructive political discussions,
especially social media.
“Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVCs, take your
destinies into your hands, whatever you want to be in the next 10
years, you must start now.
“Let us go out and vote for our conscience. We have always been
told that we are the future of Nigeria, it is our time now but the old
is still encroaching into our space.
“This coming election is our opportunity to change things; your
destiny is in your hands, use it wisely.”
