2019: FG has laid foundation for violence in Rivers, says Wike — Nigeria Today

2019: FG has laid foundation for violence in Rivers, says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said the Federal Government has laid the foundation for violence and crisis in the 2019 general elections, citing the transfer in and out of the state the newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Akin Fakorede, who he claimed was an indicted election manipulator. Wike who spoke during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Port Harcourt on Monday noted that Fakorede was transferred out of Rivers on March 29, but re-posted to the state on April 4, 2018. The governor said the newly promoted police officers was reposted to the state for the purpose of carrying out criminal electoral activities.

