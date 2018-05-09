 2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos — Nigeria Today
2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics

 

As Nigerians gear up for 2019 elections, the need to get permanent voters card (PVC), has become paramount. Many people have complained that getting a place to register has been a problem. However, if you are one of those who have not be able to register and you live in Lagos, then this is for you.

INEC recently released a new schedule for rotational voters’ registration in Lagos and this is it.

 

