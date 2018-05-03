 2019: Obasanjo And Atiku ‘Reunite’ In Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today
2019: Obasanjo And Atiku ‘Reunite’ In Lagos (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar have ‘reunited’ as they sat next to each other at the 10th memorial symposium of Abraham Adesanya, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). According to The Cable, both men shook hands and discussed briefly at the event which held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Recall […]

