2019: Ogor tasks PDP on unity — Nigeria Today

2019: Ogor tasks PDP on unity

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—MINORITY Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Leo Ogor, has charged members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work in unity in their quest to reclaim the presidency and win at all levels in the 2019 general election.

Speaking when he hosted leaders and stakeholders of the party in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, at his Ozoro country home, the lawmaker stressed the need for the party to stand firm against all opposition parties.

He said: “All PDP members need to do is to work hard and remain united for the party to win the 2019 general elections across the country.”

While reiterating that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was doing well in the state, he said: “This is our party and nobody can take it from us. We must all work in peace and unity to reclaim power at the centre, return Governor Okowa, and vote all other candidates vying for other positions.”

On his part, Chairman of the party in Isoko South, Mr Raphael Oderewo, appealed to aggrieved members of the party to put aside their differences and work for the success of the party.

