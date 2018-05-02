2019: Only vocal minority is against Buhari – Senator Uwajumogu — Nigeria Today

2019: Only vocal minority is against Buhari – Senator Uwajumogu
Senator representing Imo North district in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has asked Nigerians to disregard those he called vocal minority who are opposed to President Buhari’s second-term bid. According to him, there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019. Uwajumogu, who is also the Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention Committee, also […]
