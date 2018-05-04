2019: Parties without offices, leadership will not participate – INEC — Nigeria Today

2019: Parties without offices, leadership will not participate – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says any political parties without any established office, leadership and reasonable presence will not be allowed to take part in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Ibe U. Ibe the commission’s Head of Department of Elections and Political Party Monitoring gave the warning while on a familiarity visit to the Anambra State office of the Peoples Democratic Party at Udoka, Awka.

According to Mr. Ibe, the commission decided to embark on the visit in order to be sure of the physical presence of the party in the state.

“Our mission here is simple, because very soon we will be faced with more serious activities that will lead to the 2019 general elections. INEC in Anambra Stateis doing a general assessment of all political parties that claim to be present in Anambra State.

“If you say you are a political party in Anambra State, we want to know where your office is, the nature of your office. It is not enough to say we have offices, we want to see what that place looks like, whether it is actually an office or somebody’s residence or business location, we want to be sure it is actually an office.

“We also want to know the current officers of the party. We want to know when last you held your congress and when you will be holding the next one, so that at the end of the exercise we will be able to know who exactly are in Anambra State,” he said.

